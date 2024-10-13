15 UN peacekeepers in Lebanon suffer from skin irritation due to smoke from Israeli firing

Photo: AFP File

According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission, three platoons of IDF soldiers were observed crossing the blue line into Lebanon on Sunday morning.

15 UN peacekeepers suffered from effects, including skin irritation, due to the smoke from Israeli firing. The firing of several rounds at the same position emitted smoke, UNIFIL said.

The UNIFIL peacekeeping force also said that it had reported the forcible entry of Israeli tanks through its main gate on Sunday.

"At around 4.30 am (1.30am GMT), while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF (Israeli military) Merkava tanks destroyed the position's main gate and forcibly entered the position" in the Ramia area of southern Lebanon, the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission said.

"They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism," the mission said, according to an AFP report.

"Despite putting on protective masks, 15 peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp," it said, adding they were receiving treatment.

The peacekeeping mission has requested an explanation from the Israeli military over these "shocking violations," they said.

A UNIFIL spokesman told AFP on Saturday that the mission would stay in place despite five of its peacekeepers being wounded and damage to their facilities in the war between Israel and Hezbollah.