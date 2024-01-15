UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

13 injured in suspected Palestinian car-ramming in Israel

Israeli media said some people may have also been stabbed in the incident

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 5:31 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 5:35 PM

A Palestinian stole a car and rammed people in central Israel on Monday, injuring at least 13, police said, adding that the suspect was in custody and his motivations were being investigated.

Israeli media said some people may have also been stabbed in the incident in Raanana, north of Tel Aviv, which came amid heightened security tensions over the more than three-month-old war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

"This was apparently a suspected terrorist ramming attack," police said in a statement. It said the suspect was from the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, it said.

Citing witnesses in an earlier report, Army Radio said the incident may have been a car-jacking during which the stolen vehicle crashed.

ALSO READ:


More news from World