11 killed, several injured as gunmen open fire at police station in Iran

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:09 AM

Suspected members of a group killed 11 people and injured several others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran, state TV said Friday.

The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhemati, said senior police officers and soldiers were killed and injured in the 2 am attack in Rask town, about 1,400 kilometres (875 miles) southwest of Tehran.

He said police killed several of the attackers in a shootout.

In recent months, militants and small groups in the predominantly Sunni region have attacked police stations as part of a low-level insurgency against the government.

Sistan and Baluchestan province is one of the least developed areas of Iran. It was the site of heavy crackdowns on rallies following nationwide protests over the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in Tehran who had been detained for allegedly improperly wearing an Islamic veil.

