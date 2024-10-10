Israel strikes central Beirut, killing 18, injuring 92

Photo: AFP

Israel pounded central Beirut with a deadly air strike on Thursday while its ground troops in Lebanon were accused of firing on the UN's peacekeeping headquarters, injuring two of them.

The air raid on Beirut, where an AFP journalist heard several loud explosions, was the third such attack on the centre of the Lebanese capital since Israel escalated its campaign last month.

"The Israeli enemy's attacks on the capital Beirut this evening resulted in an updated toll of 18 people killed and 92 others injured," Lebanon's health ministry said in a statement.

A Lebanese security source, without giving further details, said a "Hezbollah figure" was targeted, after a series of killings of top officials.

AFP live TV footage showed two plumes of smoke billowing in between densely-packed buildings, while there was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities about the nature of the target.

Most Israeli strikes have targeted the south Beirut area, not the centre.

The attack came on the same day as the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon accused Israeli soldiers of "repeatedly" firing on its positions, including with a tank, leaving two Indonesian Blue Helmets with injuries.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, whose country is a major contributor to the force, condemned the "hostile acts" which he said "could constitute war crimes", while Spain called it a "grave violation of international law".

Washington said that while Israel targets Hezbollah facilities "it is critical that they not threaten UN peacekeepers' safety and security."

The Israeli military said it had been operating against Hezbollah militants near UNIFIL headquarters and had "instructed the UN forces in the area to remain in protected spaces."

Israel has been pounding Hezbollah in Lebanon since September 23 in an escalated campaign that has killed more than 1,200 people and displaced more than a million others, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures.

Its ground forces crossed into Lebanon on September 30 with the aim of stopping Hezbollah's cross-border fire in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7.

Hezbollah missile and artillery fire has forced tens of thousands of Israelis to flee their homes near the border over the past year, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to fight until they can return.

Humanitarian law

The Lebanon operation is a second front for Israel's stretched armed forces which are continuing their campaign against Hamas Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Israeli forces launched a major operation in the north of the territory at the weekend around the Jabalia refugee camp, where about 400,000 people are trapped, according to Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the humanitarian situation, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Washington was "incredibly concerned" as Israel tightens its siege.

"We have been making clear to the government of Israel that they have an obligation under international humanitarian law to allow food and water and other needed humanitarian assistance to make it into all parts of Gaza," he said.

An Israeli strike on a school building in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on Thursday left at least 28 people dead and 54 injured, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

It is the latest of numerous such incidents.

The Israeli army said in a statement the strike targeted Palestinian combatants operating from a command-and-control centre "embedded inside a compound that previously served as the (Rafida) School".

The Israeli military accuses Hamas of hiding in school buildings where thousands of Gazans have sought shelter -- a charge denied by the militant group.