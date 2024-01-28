1 killed in armed attack on church in Istanbul: Minister

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
Assailants launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on Sunday, leaving one person dead, Turkey's interior minister said.
The attack occurred at around 11.40am in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked men, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media.
He added that an investigation had been launched.
The minister said an individual identified as C.T. -- who was among those attending Sunday's service -- had died after the armed attack.
"We strongly condemn this vile attack," Yerlikaya said.
