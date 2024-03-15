McDonald's suffers global tech outage, rules out cybersecurity incident

They were in a sit-down protest against the effects of climate change and what they said was political inaction
McDonald's said on Friday a technology outage had disrupted operations at many of its outlets worldwide, including Japan and Australia, but ruled out the possibility of a cybersecurity incident.
Many McDonald's stores in Japan stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of the system disruption, a spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said, adding that the company was working to restore operations soon.
"We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved," McDonald's said in a statement.
McDonald's Australia said some of its restaurants were back online serving customers after the outage and were working to restore the remaining stores.
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States. It operates nearly 3,000 stores across Japan and roughly 1,000 in Australia, its websites for the regions show.
The outage seemed to be have affected customers in Hong Kong, New Zealand and the UK as well, with people taking to social media to complain about disruptions at stores.
The New York Times said McDonald's Hong Kong was experiencing a "computer system failure", stating that the mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks were not functioning.
Earlier this month, Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram also faced technical issues that disrupted global services for hundreds of thousands of users for more than two hours.
ALSO READ:
They were in a sit-down protest against the effects of climate change and what they said was political inaction
Critics fear the law will enable government to remove the citizenship of Muslims in some border states, who live without documents
Citing 'manipulation', AFP, Getty, AP and Reuters had earlier withdrawn the photo of the Princess of Wales released by Kensington Palace
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident
The bill that would go before parliament in May says adults suffering an incurable and life-threatening illness will be able to ask to be helped to die
He was released on bail as the accident is not being treated as terror-related
The statement follows an appeal by the UN Security Council for a truce, which was welcomed by the paramilitary forces
The UN Security Council adopted a British-drafted resolution with 14 votes in favour, while Russia abstained