Mark Zuckerberg builds backyard fighting ring, WhatsApp chat shows his wife is not happy

As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon, wife Priscilla Chan responded that she had been "working on that grass for two years”

Photo: Instagram/zuck

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has built an octagon ring in his backyard, signalling that he could be training for his proposed cage fight with billionaire Elon Musk. While the update may have excited those waiting for the rumoured faceoff, Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, did not seem too pleased.

An octagon is a fighting cage with eight sides typically used for MMA fights.

Zuckerberg, in Instagram Stories, shared a WhatsApp exchange with his wife where he told her about the octagon in their backyard. “Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?” asked Zuckerberg, prompting Chan to reply, “Yes, I saw it”.

As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon stating that it “looks awesome”, Chan responded, “I have been working on that grass for two years”.

Zuckerberg also posted a poll along with the exchange and asked users, “'What's the Play?' The two options in the poll were, “Keep the octagon” or “Save the grass”.

Photo: Instagram/zuck

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match in June after which the Meta CEO responded, “Send me the location”. The Tesla CEO later said, “Vegas Octagon”, in response to Zuckerberg’s request.

This exchange was followed by speculation that the two would be soon facing each other in a cage match. Amid the rumours, a photo of Zuckerberg, who is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and trained in Jiu-Jitsu, went viral. In the Instagram photo posted by Israel Adesanya, a two-time UFC Middleweight champion, Zuckerberg is seen with Adesanya and Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski.

The picture was taken during one of Zuckerberg’s training sessions at a gym in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, US, as per the geotag on the post.

The 39-year-old billionaire, last month, was also awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Photo: Instagram/zuck

Zuckerberg launched the Threads app on July 6, this year, to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter. Meanwhile, Musk has been working to rebrand Twitter as X.

