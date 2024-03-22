Many casualties as gunmen open fire at Moscow concert hall

The four-hour operation was carried out on a 62-year-old man suffering from end-stage kidney disease at Massachusetts General Hospital
As many as five gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire with automatic weapons at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, leaving an unknown number of people dead and injured, video footage from the scene showed.
It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured and who the gunmen were, but Russian news agencies said 50 ambulance crews had been sent to the scene.
Flames leaped into the sky and plumes of black smoke rose above the venue, video showed.
"A terrible tragedy occurred in the shopping centre Crocus City today," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
"I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims."
Sobyanin said all necessary assistance would be provided to those injured during the incident.
Russian rescue services have evacuated about 100 people from the basement of the hall, but there are still people on the roof, Russian news agencies reported
In one unverified video posted on social media, men with automatic weapons were shown firing repeatedly at screaming civilians, including women, who were cowering below what looked like an entrance sign to "Crocus City Hall".
Other video footage showed a number of people lying motionless in pools of blood outside the hall. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the footage.
Another video showed the attackers shooting at people in the concert hall.
The US embassy in Russia warned earlier this month that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow.
It issued its warning several hours after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a cell of the militant Daesh group.
ALSO READ:
The four-hour operation was carried out on a 62-year-old man suffering from end-stage kidney disease at Massachusetts General Hospital
King has been absent from public duties since January while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer
A new 'genuine student test' , 'no further stay' conditions will be introduced to crack down on international students
'It's not her,' say social media users as they raise more questions about the princess' condition
Taliban spokesman says Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes in Khost and Paktika provinces, killing women and children
The balloon was in the air for about 30 minutes before the man fell from the basket
The government-run VTsIOM pollster projects Putin had won the election with more than 87 per cent of the vote
The US Senate Majority Leader called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace