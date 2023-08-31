Man extradited from Pakistan to Italy over 'honour killing' of daughter

When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
A man wanted for the killing of his 18-year-old daughter has been extradited from Pakistan to Italy where he will face trial, the Italian justice minister said on Thursday.
Shabbar Abbas was arrested in his village in eastern Pakistan last November on suspicion of killing Saman Abbas, his daughter, who had gone missing in April 2021 after refusing to travel to Pakistan for an arranged marriage.
"This is a step forward to allow justice to run its full course after an horrific crime," Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said in a statement, adding that the suspect was on his way to Italy.
The teenaged victim was identified by dental records after human remains were found near her family home in the northern Italian town of Novellara more than a year after her disappearance.
Prosecutors believe that the family was angered when they found out that Abbas had a boyfriend in Italy.
They allege she was killed when she returned to the family home to collect some documents after living nearby for a while under the care of social services.
ALSO READ:
The father has denied that his daughter is dead. Her uncle was extradited from France to face trial, along with two of her cousins.
When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
The suspect first attacked a tourist couple with a knife and attacked two others with a hammer
The court rejects the former president's claim that he is immune to the lawsuits
Spanish ambassador summoned after Sanchez said he doubted Israel respected the international humanitarian law
As the global race to achieve net-zero emissions intensifies, firms looking to form new alliances and partnerships must be able to outline their ESG strategy and, crucially, explain how they plan to execute it
The Fed and the ECB have made clear that they intend to roll back quantitative easing by gradually reducing their bond holdings
The high death toll among young people partly reflects the fact that nearly half of Gaza’s population is under the age of 18
If no candidate wins a two-thirds majority in the first round, the secret voting then goes to a run-off between the two top bids