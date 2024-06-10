Malawi Vice President's plane goes missing: Report

Indian embassy in Russia issues advisory, urges students to be careful while going to water bodies
An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement.
Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT), the statement said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.
ALSO READ:
Indian embassy in Russia issues advisory, urges students to be careful while going to water bodies
Recoveries included six gold chains of 24K purity and 10 bundles of gold paste from which seven solid gold ingots of 24K purity were extracted
Indian-origin astronaut Williams and Butch Wilmore will spend eight days on the orbiting laboratory
Saudi Arabia spotted the Dhul Hijjah Moon on Thursday, but others were yet to see the crescent — here's a list
Seeing the crescent is possible from all countries of the Islamic world, with the moon from the Arab regions appearing relatively large after sunset on Friday, June 7
City Mayor Dmitry Anisimov said a total of 40 people were taken to hospital after the accident
Crew includes two veteran astronauts: Barry Wilmore, 61, a retired US Navy captain, and Sunita Williams, 58, a former Navy helicopter test pilot
The UN has long warned that famine is looming in Gaza, with 1.1 million people facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity