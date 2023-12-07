Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Vanuatu Islands

The temblor was recorded near the Kilauea volcano; aftershocks are expected, say officials
A 7.1 magnitude quake struck south of Vanuatu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning.
USGS initially reported a magnitude of 7.3 and a depth of 35 kilometres, but soon revised its report.
The offshore quake hit at 1256 GMT at a depth of 48 kilometres (30 miles), about 123 kilometres south of the town of Isangel and 338 kilometres from the capital Port Vila, USGS said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "hazardous waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 kilometres of the epicentre along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia".
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earthquakes are common in Vanuatu, a low-lying archipelago of 320,000 people that straddles the seismic Ring of Fire.
The Ring of Fire is an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck northern Vanuatu in November, with authorities warning that "small tsunami waves" had been picked up by ocean monitoring equipment.
Vanuatu is ranked as one of the countries most susceptible to natural disasters such as earthquakes, storm damage, flooding and tsunamis, according to the annual World Risk Report.
ALSO READ:
The temblor was recorded near the Kilauea volcano; aftershocks are expected, say officials
Interior minister announces that the minimum salary for a skilled foreign worker to get a visa will be 38,000 pounds
Transforming food systems is a powerful way to reduce global dependency on fossil fuels
While Europe bears an important historical responsibility for climate change, it accounts for just 7.5 per cent of global emissions today, meaning that the actions taken within the EU can have only a limited impact on the world’s climate
‘Doing nothing’, ‘staying idle’ and ‘whiling away time’ have become old-fangled ideas in a world where ‘savings’ and ‘retirement funds’ are getting wiped out by inflation and rising standards of living
When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
The suspect first attacked a tourist couple with a knife and attacked two others with a hammer
The court rejects the former president's claim that he is immune to the lawsuits