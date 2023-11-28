UAE

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

No tsunami threat issued to Australia from the quake

By WAM

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Wewak, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was at a depth of 44km (27.34 miles), USGS said.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

