Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Guatemala

Published: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Guatemala on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 119 km (73.9 miles), GFZ said.

