Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Tonga Islands

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:06 PM

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Tonga Islands on Monday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology's National Seismic Network.

The quake struck the region at 5.05pm UAE time on July 29.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), as per the GFZ.