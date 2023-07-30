Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes north coast of Colombia

The decision follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the northern coast of Colombia on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) deep, GFZ said.
A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Fragments of the missile injure nine people, damage a cafe and museum in Taganrog city
He also said that the nation was increasing food supplies to the continent
At Russia-Africa summit, he says over 70% of Ukrainian grain exported under Black Sea grain deal had gone to countries with above-average income
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe
The video, posted by an account with more than 69,000 followers, shows a neo-classical building engulfed in flames