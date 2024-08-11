E-Paper

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes offshore Coquimbo, Chile region

The quake was at a depth of 68km

By Reuters

File Photo
Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 8:48 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck offshore Coquimbo, Chile region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of 68km, EMSC said.

