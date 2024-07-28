Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Honshu, Japan

Veerendra Kumar said he was cheated by a job agent who had promised him a job in Qatar but sent him to Saudi
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the east coast of Honshu, Japan, on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ said.
A total of 17 candidates secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 as per the final results while earlier the number was 67
'I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,' the former first lady told Harris in a live video call
Mandisa Maya, the current deputy chief justice, will replace Raymond Zondo
Just Stop Oil activists Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer were convicted of criminal damage at Southwark Crown Court
Soaring temperatures affected much of the North African country from Monday to Wednesday, reaching 48°C in some areas, according to the meteorology department
Levels of nitrogen oxides from cars were 13 per cent lower than they would have been had the widened pollution charging scheme not been introduced, according to a City Hall report
The South China Sea and the conflict in Myanmar are high on the agenda of the 10-member bloc