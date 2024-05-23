Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the international court's move 'could jeopardise' efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Morobe province in the north of Papua New Guinea today.
The epicentre of the quake was recorded 39km from the Finschhafen area, at a depth of 101.5km, the US Geological Survey said.
So far, no deaths or property damage had been reported as a result of the temblor.
Papua New Guinea is located in the Ring of Fire region, which extends along the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Characterised by high earthquake and volcanic activity, this region includes 90 per cent of the world's active volcanoes.
