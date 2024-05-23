Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:43 PM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:44 PM

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Morobe province in the north of Papua New Guinea today.

The epicentre of the quake was recorded 39km from the Finschhafen area, at a depth of 101.5km, the US Geological Survey said.

So far, no deaths or property damage had been reported as a result of the temblor.