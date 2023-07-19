Look: Supermodel Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse tie the knot

The lovebirds exchanged their vows in a church in Albertirsa, where Barbara’s parents got married 34 years ago

Photo: AFP File

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 5:45 PM

Hungarian model Barbara Palvin and American actor Dylan Sprouse are now married, after dating for around 5 years. The supermodel and Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum got married in Hungary (Barbara’s home country) on July 15. The ceremony reportedly took place in a church outside of Budapest.

Vogue Weddings, in a shared post with Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse, dropped a bunch of images from their special day.

“The Sprouses are officially spouses. Congratulations to Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse, who were married in Hungary on her parent's property, Harlekin Birtok, which doubles as an event venue, surrounded by family and friends. Barbara and Dylan plan to celebrate with a larger wedding in California in the fall.”

Barbara told Vogue that though they wanted their wedding to be an intimate event, they ended up having 115 guests as there are a lot of people they care about. She said: "This past weekend was supposed to be an intimate event, but we ended up having 115 guests in the end because there are a lot of people we care about, and we wanted them all to be there.”

For her wedding, supermodel Barbara opted for a timeless and classic white silhouette. She slipped into a custom Vivienne Westwood strapless corset design gown from the British fashion house. Jimmy Choo footwear and Tiffany and co jewels, a 90s-inspired choker, accompanied her bridal look. For the glam, the model paid emphasis on a natural glow along with elevated yet effortless hair.

While the bridesmaids were dressed in warm pastel colours, the groom Dylan Sprouse went with a timeless look for himself and his groomsmen. He wore a “traditional tuxedo" and “made sure to shave.”

The lovebirds exchanged their vows in a church in Albertirsa, where Barbara’s parents got married 34 years ago. It is reported that the church service was followed by a civil ceremony.

The couple is excited to go back to their pets in Los Angeles and rest for a while before kick-starting their American wedding.

Dylan and Barbara met about six years ago. They got engaged in September 2022.

ALSO READ: