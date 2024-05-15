Look: Sun shoots out biggest solar flare in almost 2 decades

Eastern parts of the city have been heavily bombarded in recent days, as Israel sent tanks and ground troops into the areas
The sun produced its biggest flare in nearly two decades Tuesday, just days after severe solar storms pummeled Earth and created dazzling northern lights in unaccustomed places, Associated Press (AP) reported.
"Not done yet!" the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced in an update.
It's the biggest flare of this 11-year solar cycle, which is approaching its peak, according to NOAA. The good news is that Earth should be out of the line of fire this time because the flare erupted on a part of the sun rotating away from Earth.
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the bright flash of the X-ray flare. It was the strongest since 2005, rated on the scale for these flares as X8.7.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier, the most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth on Friday, triggering spectacular celestial light shows in skies from Tasmania to Britain.
ALSO READ:
Eastern parts of the city have been heavily bombarded in recent days, as Israel sent tanks and ground troops into the areas
British foreign secretary says he is in a completely different position to the US
This comes days after multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats
Student protesters passionately say they will continue until administrators meet demands that include permanent ceasefire in Gaza
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital had transplanted the genetically edited pig kidney into a 62-year-old man in March
Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in West Sumatra province on Saturday and sent sweeping ash and large rocks down Mount Marapi
Emergency was declared and essential services, including fire brigade and ambulances, were deployed at Dubai Airport, according to Pakistani media reports