London's Oxford Street could go traffic-free under mayor's plan

A pedestrian walks past the Marks & Spencer store near Marble Arch on Oxford Street, in London, Britain, on February 29, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 3:38 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 3:39 PM

London's Oxford Street, home to some of the British capital's most famous shops from Selfridges to Marks & Spencer, could be pedestrianised to attract more shoppers under a plan announced by city mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday.

If approved, Oxford Street would join other major shopping hubs such as Times Square in New York and La Rambla in Barcelona that have gone fully traffic-free.

A previous version of the plan to ban vehicles from the 1.9 km thoroughfare was blocked by the local Westminster City Council, but the revived project has received backing from Britain's deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

"This plan to revitalise Oxford Street will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy," Rayner said.

Oxford Street attracts around half a million visitors every day, according to the mayor's office, but many flagship stores including House of Fraser and Topshop have shut in recent years.

The area, like many bricks-and-mortar shops, has struggled to recover footfall since the Covid-19 pandemic saw many people turn to online shopping and fewer return to the office.

The New West End company, which represents retailers on Oxford Street, said the area remained key for retail and hospitality in London. Some retailers welcomed the move, with John Lewis, whose flagship store has been on Oxford Street since 1864, calling the nearly three-century old highway the "nation's high street". The London mayor's office has not specified how buses that use the east-west road will be rerouted. Stuart Love, chief executive of the local Westminster City Council, said the authority wanted more details on how concerns of local residents and shoppers over rerouted transport and access would be addressed. The plan still hinges on getting final approval from Rayner who is also Britain's housing and communities minister.

The Labour Party of Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said it wants to speed up the process of approving new projects to speed up Britain's economic growth.