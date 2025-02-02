'Largest Hindu temple in southern hemisphere' opens in South Africa

Devotees arrive before sunrise for the opening of the first phase of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Johannesburg, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The largest Hindu temple and cultural complex in the southern hemisphere was unveiled in Johannesburg Sunday with scores of worshippers participating in a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Although less than two per cent of South Africans identify as Hindu, it is the most followed religion among the country's Indian community.

Crowds of worshippers arrived before dawn to take part in consecration rituals, which was led by spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) denomination, Mahant Swami Maharaj, 92, who travelled from India for the occasion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

BAPS wants the site to become a "destination for intercultural, inter-religious dialogue and exchange," spokesman Hemang Desai told AFP.

"It's a place for gathering and communication, networking, but mostly prayer," he said.

BAPS has described the temple as "the largest Hindu cultural complex in the Southern Hemisphere" on its Facebook page.

A Hindu saint takes part in an 'arati', a ritual of devotion, in front of the deities at BAPS temple, in Johannesburg. Photo: AFP

Ahead of the opening, dozens of monks led the Nagar Yatra procession in Johannesburg Saturday featuring devotional music by marching bands and dancers.