King Charles diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace

Biogen said it was discontinuing Aduhelm to put more resources into Leqembi, a newer medicine that was fully approved last year
Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.
The full text of the statement is below:
"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
ALSO READ:
Biogen said it was discontinuing Aduhelm to put more resources into Leqembi, a newer medicine that was fully approved last year
The royal was discharged on Monday after an operation on an enlarged prostate
The woman was in a stable condition in intensive care at St Vincent's hospital, a hospital spokesperson said
Staff were told Monday of the decision to shut down news and production operations on all platforms
The victims were labourers who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked, a rights group said
The quake was at a depth of 119 km
Following Turkey's approval, Sweden only requires Hungary's ratification to join the military alliance
He arrived with his wife Queen Camilla at the private London Clinic, where Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also having treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery