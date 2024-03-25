India: 5 year-old dies in stampede at Kerala temple festival

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 2:24 PM

A five-year-old girl succumbed to injuries at a stampede during the 'Chamayavilakku' festival in Kottankulangara Devi temple in Kerala's Kollam district, authorities said on Monday.

The child died last night after a ceremonial chariot ran over her, after she slipped and fell from her father's arms amid the chaos.

The child was rushed to the nearest hospital but could not be saved.

The young victim has been identified as Kshethra, the daughter of Rameshan and Jiji, who were accompanying her to the festival.

The Chavara police have registered a case for the unnatural death.

The child's body has been sent for a postmortem.

In November last year, four students were killed and around 60 students injured in a stampede at a festival at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kochi in the state.

