Video: 4 students killed, 60 injured in Kerala during stampede at music programme

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 7:50 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 8:44 PM

At least four students were killed and more than 60 people were injured in a stampede during a music programme held as part of a tech fest at Kerala’s Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday evening.

At least four of the injured students are in critical condition, local media reported.

The music programme by Nikita Gandhi was ongoing at a hall in the university and around 1,000 students were attending the event. However, more than 2,000 students were outside the auditorium as entry was allowed only for the students technical courses. Those who were standing outside the gate rushed into the music hall when showers started unexpectedly, reports said.

The Kerala Chief Minister made a statement on the stampede on X, he said: "The entire state is in shock over the stampede that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured. P. Rajeev, the Minister for Industries, and R. Bindu, the Minister of Higher Education, have departed for Ernakulam to assess the situation directly. A thorough investigation into the incident will commence without delay."

Health Minister Veena George said the stampede claimed the lives of four students and injured as many as 20.

Health Minister George further said that arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College for the injured students.

ALSO READ: