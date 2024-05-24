E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kelloggs recalls chocolate cornflakes over choking fears

Food Standards Agency in UK has advised customers to dispose the product and contact the brand

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: The Food Standards Agency website
Photo: The Food Standards Agency website

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:35 AM

Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:47 AM

Popular brand Kelloggs is recalling chocolate cornflakes in the UK following complaints of hard lumps in the cereal that could be a potential choking hazard.

According to UK's Food Standards Agency, Kellanova, the company which manufactures the cereal, has asked consumers who had bought chocolate cornflakes packs to dispose of them "as a precaution".


It said the hard lumps "do not break down when eaten with milk" and could also result in damage of teeth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


FSA has also advised customers to contact the brand for full refund.

Consumers who have bought 450g boxes with best before dates ranging from 6 December 2024 to 28 April 2025 have been urged to throw them away.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World