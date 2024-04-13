'Fallout' resemblance to 'Oppenheimer' just coincidence, says Jonathan Nolan

Palestinians have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood
British-American screenwriter Jonathan Nolan's web series 'Fallout' is based on one of the popular video game franchises of the same name. The series explores a dystopian future grappling with the aftermath of nuclear warfare.
Jonathan's vision has left the fans immersed and mesmerised by life in a post-apocalyptic world that deals with hardship, survival, and struggle.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Notably, Jonathan's recent project runs parallel with his brother Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which was released last year.
The Cillian Murphy-starrer film that walked away with seven Oscars is the story of J Robert Oppenheimer's work that saw the creation of the first atomic bomb.
Jonathan talked about about the resemblance between both projects and the current escalating geo-political tension around the world in an interview with ANI.
"It's just one of those coincidences. We had started working on the series in 2018. I think I started talking to my brother about what he was going to work on next," Jonathan said.
He opened up about the reality of living in a world "under nuclear threat" and the need for people to talk about it so that it doesn't pan out to become reality.
With his series 'Fallout', Jonathan hopes to inspire a world without apocalypse.
"Having all of these projects out there that talk about this, at least spurs a little bit of conversation about what we ought to be doing to ensure that these sorts of things never happen in the real world," he added.
Fallout is streaming on Prime Video. Jonathan directed the first three episodes of the series.
ALSO READ:
Palestinians have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood
The post-1945 world order – written into international law, ratified by the United Nations, and kept in place by the balance of nuclear terror among major powers – is hanging by a thread
In the case of the Israeli bombing of Gaza, where innocent civilians are often caught in the crossfire, the impact on mental health can be devastating
The turbine exploded on the eighth floor below water and injured five people; the cause remained unknown
The bus had departed Rio de Janeiro and was heading to the tourist coastal city of Porto Seguro
The country's emergencies ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in other regions which were at risk of further flooding
The last time Chlef saw a devastating earthquake was in October 1980, when a temblor with a magnitude of 7.3 struck and destroyed the city
Meta said that its latest tools were building on 'longstanding work to help protect young people from unwanted or potentially harmful contact'