Jordan condemns Israel's attempt to label UNRWA as 'terrorist' organisation

The country's election rules stop campaigning about 36 hours before voting begins
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Saturday condemned an attempt by the Israeli Knesset to label the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organisation, strip its immunity and criminalise its activities, Petra news agency reported.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Israel's continued attempts to kill and politically assassinate UNRWA and target its symbolism that underlines the right of Palestinian refugees to return and compensation in accordance with international law, are illegitimate, illegal and void and are a violation of international law and the obligations of Israel, the occupying power," the Ministry's official spokesman Sufyan Al-Qudah said.
He urged the international community to act promptly and urgently to provide protection to the Palestinian people and United Nations organisations and relief agencies that seek to alleviate the impact of ongoing Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.
Al-Qudah stressed the refugee agency's mandate that was granted by the world body, and called on the international community to continue supporting the agency in order to continue its "indispensable" role of providing vital services to Palestinian refugees.
ALSO READ:
The country's election rules stop campaigning about 36 hours before voting begins
He added that all passengers and crew, who will be important witnesses to the investigation, had safely left the plane
Khan and his wife were sentenced to seven years in jail after being found to have broken Islamic law by failing to leave the requisite interval after Bibi's divorce
Guterres said that the humanitarian organisations must have full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to reach all civilians in need across Gaza
They are better for the environment when burning up upon reentering the Earth's atmosphere compared to conventional satellites
The plane had suffered extreme turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling
The ceremony featured several displays by Korean aircraft, a 21-gun salute, and an honour guard formation
The accused were carrying 1430grams of gold