Job scam: More Indian nationals rescued from Cambodia return home

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 1:02 PM

In a successful rescue operation, 25 Indian nationals have been brought back to safety after being ensnared in a job scam in Cambodia.

These individuals traveled by Jetstar flight 3K592 at 21:30 on May 23, 2024. Following their rescue, they are set to continue their journey up to Vishakhapatnam by Air India flight No. AI451 at 17:15 hrs on May 24, 2024.

The rescue operation, which unfolded with the cooperation of Cambodian authorities, was facilitated by five consular/embassy officials who provided crucial assistance to the Indian nationals. The Embassy extended support to the victims' family members, offering counseling and facilitating communication with airlines for ticket purchases, hassle-free check-in, and immigration procedures.

This latest development follows the recent repatriation of 60 Indian nationals rescued from fraudulent employers in Cambodia. These individuals, rescued from a location known as Jinbei-4 on May 20, were aided by authorities in Sihanoukville, marking a collaborative effort between Indian and Cambodian authorities.

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia has been actively engaged in addressing the plight of Indian nationals trapped in fraudulent employment schemes.

The Embassy issued advisories urging caution among Indian nationals seeking employment in Cambodia, emphasising the need to secure jobs through authorised agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).