Japan plans record hike in minimum wage, NHK reports

Seoul to mobilise chemical response teams in the escalating tit-for-tat propaganda war
A panel at the Japanese labour ministry has decided to raise the national average minimum wage by about five per cent to 1,054 yen ($6.85) per hour this fiscal year, the biggest ever jump, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.
Achievement of sustainable inflation and strong wage growth are seen as prerequisites for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to raise interest rates from current near-zero levels.
Raising the legally binding minimum wage would boost households' purchasing power, but squeeze profits at small firms that struggle to make ends meet.
Following the decision, labour and business representatives would meet in August to set pay hikes, taking the situation in each of prefecture into account.
The new minimum pay would be implemented by each prefecture from October.
The government has set a new target of bringing minimum wages to 1,500 yen by the mid-2030s.
In response to rising living costs and labour shortages, major Japanese companies have offered pay rises of 5.1 per cent this year, the biggest in more than three decades.
Seoul to mobilise chemical response teams in the escalating tit-for-tat propaganda war
354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports while airlines cancelled 13 flights on Wednesday
The protesters, organised by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases 'not in our name' and 'Jews say stop arming Israel'
Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee on Monday when she secured a majority of delegates to the party convention in August
National Adaptation Programme to protect against soaring temperatures, flooding or coastal erosion is inadequate and unlawful, say claimants
Scorching heat in the Northern Hemisphere has baked much of the Western US and Canada
Built in 2008 on the campus of Mesalands Community College, the structure is one of the few working turbines in the US where new technicians can train to join the booming wind industry
KidZania offers young children the chance to play at dozens of different jobs, from firefighter to dentist, in giant indoor centres that receives hundreds of thousands of visitors a year