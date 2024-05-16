Jailed Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan appears in top court via video link

The country opened an inquiry last week into the recruitment of its citizens for the conflict
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in the Supreme Court on Thursday by video from prison, in connection with a case he has filed against amendments to Pakistan's anti-graft laws.
This will be Imran's first public appearance since his arrest in last August in a Toshakhana case.
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan expressed concerns regarding the security conditions at Adiala Jail, where the party's founder is detained, Dawn reported.
Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday said the apex court could not deny Imran Khan an audience if he wished to appear in person for a case concerning alterations to the country's accountability laws. Consequently, a five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, deliberated before instructing the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate Imran's appearance via video link from Adiala Jail on Thursday, as reported by Dawn.
