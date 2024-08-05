E-Paper

Italy, Iraq call for Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week

Mourners carry the coffin of assassinated Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Mourners carry the coffin of assassinated Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:05 PM

The foreign ministers of Italy and Iraq called on Monday for diplomacy and de-escalation in the Middle East, saying they were deeply concerned about increasing tension threatening the entire region.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fuelled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.


Italy's Antonio Tajani and Iraq's Fouad Hussein said in a joint statement they called on "all involved parties to resort to dialogue and diplomacy in order to foster de-escalation and provide space for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

