Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, security sources say

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM

An Israeli strike on Monday evening targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, two security sources told Reuters.

Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon have been trading fire with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.

Israeli strikes for the last 10 months have regularly targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites, but strikes on arms depots have been more rare.