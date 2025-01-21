Israeli military raids Jenin in West Bank, one Palestinian reported killed

A Palestinian man inspects the damage at his shop on January 21, 2025, after it was burnt in reported overnight Israeli settler attacks in Jinsafot village east of Qalqiliya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. — AFP

Israeli security forces launched an operation in the volatile West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least one Palestinian, officials said on Tuesday.

The military said soldiers, police and intelligence services had begun a counter-terrorism action in the city, giving no further details.

Prior to the Israeli action, Palestinian security forces had been conducting a weeks-long operation to reassert control in the city and the adjacent refugee camp, a major centre of armed militant groups in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian health services said at least one Palestinian was killed and four wounded as the Israeli raid began in Jenin, where an Israeli air strike last week in the refugee camp killed at least three Palestinians and wounded scores more.

The move into Jenin, where the Israeli army has carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions over recent years, comes only days after the start of a ceasefire in Gaza and underscores the threat of more violence in the West Bank. Late on Monday, bands of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians, smashing cars and burning property, just as newly installed US President Donald Trump announced he was lifting sanctions on violent settlers. The attack near the village of Al Funduq, in an area where three Israelis were killed in a shooting earlier this month, was the latest in a long sequence of incidents that have accelerated strongly since the start of the war in Gaza.

The military said it had opened an investigation into the incident, which it said involved dozens of Israeli civilians, some in masks.