Israel to shut down Al Jazeera's local operations

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 3:05 PM Last updated: Sun 5 May 2024, 3:14 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his government has decided to shut down the Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera, with which his administration has had a long-running feud.

The government "unanimously decided: the incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel," Netanyahu said on X, formerly Twitter.

Last month, Israeli lawmakers looked into the bill that gave top ministers the authority to bar broadcasts of news channel Al Jazeera.

Israel had claimed in January that an Al Jazeera staff journalist and a freelancer killed in an airstrike in Gaza were "terror operatives". The following month it said another journalist for the channel, wounded in a separate strike, was a "deputy company commander" with Hamas.

Al Jazeera has fiercely denied the accusations and accused Israel of systematically targeting Al Jazeera employees in Gaza.

