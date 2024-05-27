E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Israel orders Spain to stop consular services for Palestinians from June 1

Last week, Spain, Ireland and Norway announced to recognise the State of Palestine from May 28, drawing a strong rebuke from Israel

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Palestinians look at the damages at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Palestinians look at the damages at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 12:25 PM

Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 12:50 PM

Israel said Monday it had told Spain's consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering consular services to Palestinians from June 1, as a "punitive" measure for Madrid's recognition of a Palestinian state.

The foreign ministry said that Spain's consulate in Jerusalem is "authorised to provide consular services to residents of the consular district of Jerusalem only, and is not authorised to provide services or perform consular activity vis-a-vis residents of the Palestinian Authority".


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel

The directive is effective from June 1, the ministry said in a statement.


Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement that "today, I implemented preliminary punitive measures against the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem following the Spanish government's recognition of a Palestinian state".

"We will not put up with harming Israel's sovereignty and security."

"Whoever gives an award to Hamas and tries to establish a Palestinian terrorist state will not be in contact with the Palestinians," Katz said.

Spain is one of the European countries that has been most critical of Israel over the war in Gaza.

Last week, Spain, Ireland and Norway announced their decision to recognise the State of Palestine from Tuesday, May 28, drawing a strong rebuke from Israel.

On Sunday, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares justified his government's decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

He said in Brussels that the recognition "is justice for the Palestinian people (and) the best guarantee of security for Israel".

On Sunday, the European Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also hosted Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa for international talks on building up the Palestinian Authority of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to eventually take over Gaza rule from Hamas.

A "strong" Palestinian Authority is needed to bring peace in the Middle East, Borrell said just before going into the meeting with Mustafa.

On Saturday, Spain had also demanded that Israel comply with an order by the top UN court to immediately stop its bombardment and ground assault on the Gazan city of Rafah.

In a case brought by South Africa alleging the Israeli assault on Gaza amounts to "genocide", the International Court of Justice ordered Israel on Friday to "immediately halt" the ground and air offensive in Rafah.

ALSO READ:


More news from World