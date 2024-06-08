E-Paper

Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas, group's leader says

'Regaining four captives after nine months of fighting is a sign of failure not an achievement,' said a senior Hamas official

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters File
Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 4:23 PM

Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 4:24 PM

Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas and the group will accept no deal that does not achieve security for Palestinians, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Saturday in response to an Israeli military offensive in Gaza's al-Nuseirat area.

Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from two separate locations in the central Gaza area of al-Nuseirat on Saturday, the military said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The four hostages include three men and one women, and were taken to hospital for medical checks, according to the military.


Senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, told Reuters after the announcement that "regaining four captives after nine months of fighting is a sign of failure not an achievement."

