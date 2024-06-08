Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas, group's leader says

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 4:23 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 4:24 PM

Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas and the group will accept no deal that does not achieve security for Palestinians, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Saturday in response to an Israeli military offensive in Gaza's al-Nuseirat area.

Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from two separate locations in the central Gaza area of al-Nuseirat on Saturday, the military said.

The four hostages include three men and one women, and were taken to hospital for medical checks, according to the military.