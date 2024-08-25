Israel and Hezbollah traded messages saying neither wants further escalation, two diplomats say

This picture taken from an Israeli position along the border with southern Lebanon shows rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel on February 26, 2024. Photo: AFP File

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 7:19 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 7:37 PM

Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah exchanged messages via intermediaries on Sunday in order to prevent further escalation following one of the biggest exchanges of fire between the two foes in 10 months, two diplomats told Reuters.

The main message was that both sides considered that Sunday's intense exchange of bombardment was "done" and that neither side wanted a full-scale war, one diplomat said. The diplomats spoke on condition they were not identified.

Hezbollah launched a major barrage of missiles against Israel on Sunday in retaliation for the assassination of a senior commander in Beirut last month, the Iranian-backed movement said, as Israel's cabinet met to prepare a response.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would do whatever necessary to defend itself.

Most of the Israeli strikes were hitting targets in southern Lebanon but the military was ready to strike anywhere there was a threat, an Israeli military spokesperson said.