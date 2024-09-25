Iraq hangs 21 on 'terror' charges: Sources

A joint force of the Iraqi Army and paramilitaries patrol the the Baaj desert in Iraq's northern Nineveh province, near the Syrian border, during a security operation. Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 9:09 PM

Iraqi authorities have hanged at least 21 people, including a woman, most of them convicted over "terrorism" charges, three security sources said on Wednesday.

It is reportedly the largest number of executions reported in one day in years in Iraq, which has previously come under fire over its trial processes and the use of capital punishment on a mass scale.

"Twenty-one convicts including a woman were executed" on charges including "terrorism" and being part of the Islamic State jihadist group, an Iraqi security official told AFP.

The same source said they were executed in Al-Hut prison in the southeastern city of Nassiriya. Two other sources said they were all Iraqi nationals.

A medical source in Dhi Qar province, of which Nassiriya is the capital, said the forensic department had received the bodies of the executed convicts from the prison authority.

Courts have handed down hundreds of death and life sentences in recent years to Iraqis convicted of "terrorism", in trials rights groups have denounced as hasty.

In July, authorities hanged 10 "terror" convicts in Nassiriya, prompting a rights group to call for an end to the death penalty. And in May, eight people were executed after being convicted on similar charges, while another 11 people were hanged earlier that month. In late January, UN experts looking into the issue expressed "deep concern at reports that Iraq has begun mass executions in its prison system". The independent experts, who are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on its behalf, mentioned in their statement executions carried out late last year in the Nassiriya prison.

The statement said that "13 male Iraqi prisoners -- previously sentenced to death -- were executed on 25 December 2023", calling it "the largest number of convicted prisoners reportedly executed by the Iraqi authorities in one day" since November 16, 2020, when 20 were executed.