Iran's new president arrives in Iraq on first trip abroad

Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Iraq on Wednesday on his first trip abroad.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani welcomed Pezeshkian at Baghdad International Airport, according to a statement by the media office of the prime minister.
Pezeshkian will visit the provinces of Najaf, Karbala, Irbil and Basra in northern and southern Iraq.
During the Iranian president's visit to Iraq, the two countries will sign 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various fields. Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's new president in July.
