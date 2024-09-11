E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iran's new president arrives in Iraq on first trip abroad

Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's new president in July

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 2:28 PM

Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Iraq on Wednesday on his first trip abroad.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani welcomed Pezeshkian at Baghdad International Airport, according to a statement by the media office of the prime minister.


Pezeshkian will visit the provinces of Najaf, Karbala, Irbil and Basra in northern and southern Iraq.

During the Iranian president's visit to Iraq, the two countries will sign 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various fields. Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's new president in July.

ALSO READ:


More news from World