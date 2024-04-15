Iran urges West to 'appreciate restraint' towards Israel

All flights at Egyptian airports are according to the usual schedules, except for some flights heading to countries that have closed their airspace, said the govt
Tehran on Monday called on Western nations to "appreciate Iran's restraint" towards Israel.
On Saturday, Iran attacked Israel in response to a deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
"Instead of making accusations against Iran, (Western) countries should blame themselves and answer to public opinion for the measures they have taken against the war crimes committed by Israel" in its war against Hamas in Gaza, said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.
Kanani said Western countries "should appreciate Iran's restraint in recent months".
Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged "ironclad" backing for Israel.
Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.
