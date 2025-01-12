Iran says national held in Italy to return 'in coming hours'

Photo: Reuters file

Iran's judiciary said Sunday that national Mohammad Abedini, who was arrested in Italy at the behest of the United States, would return to Tehran "in the coming hours".

"With follow-up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and negotiations between the relevant units of the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Italian intelligence service, the problem was resolved and led to his release and return," the judiciary's official news agency Mizan Online said in a statement.

