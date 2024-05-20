Iran President passes away: 5 times world leaders died in plane, helicopter crashes

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (May 19), bringing to light similar incidents, where leaders died while in office.

Since 1936, 27 heads of state and government have died in aviation accidents.

Here are five leaders who lost their lives in a crash while in office:

Swedish Prime Minister Arvid Lindman died in an aircraft crash on December 9, 1936, when the his plane crashed just after take off. The dense fog in the area contributed mostly to the tragedy.

On March 17, 1957, Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, was aboard his Douglas C-47 aircraft when it crashed on a mountain. The crash killed everyone on board except a journalist.

After coming in power just three years prior, Iraqi President Abdul Salam Arif died in a helicopter crash on April 13, 1966.

Lebanese Prime Minister Rashid Karami died in a helicopter bomb explosion on June 1, 1987. He was on his way to Beirut when the bomb detonated shortly after his helicopter took off.