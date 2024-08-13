Iran holds military drill in north of country

Ottawa may not be able to evacuate everyone if the situation worsens, the Canadian Prime Minister said on Monday
Iran is holding a military drill in the north of the country, an Iranian news agency reported on Tuesday, with the region bracing for Tehran's avowed retaliation against Israel over the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.
The drill was taking place on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm local time in Iran's Gilan province on the Caspian Sea. It was designed to boost the defensive readiness of the army's naval forces, an Iranian news agency cited a local official as saying.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It is Iran's second reported military drill in three days. Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.
Iran blamed Israel for the killing. Israel has not claimed responsibility. The killing has triggered threats of revenge by Iran against Israel, raising fears of a wider Middle East war.
ALSO READ:
Ottawa may not be able to evacuate everyone if the situation worsens, the Canadian Prime Minister said on Monday
Increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights to Israel amid an anticipated attack from Iran
Businessman Halim Zukic from the town of Visoko decided to create a park after buying some land and a cottage in a nearby village 20 years ago
Zarif cited several reasons for his resignation, most notably his disappointment with the line-up in the newly-proposed 19-member cabinet
The measurement of 20.3 degrees was registered on Sunday at the weather station at Svalbard's airport, according to Norway's Meteorological Institute
Student leaders of the protests that toppled Hasina want the Nobel laureate to steer democratic reforms
Britain's police forces remain on high alert after days of riots earlier this month
A 30km long frontline of fires, more than 25 metres high in places, was moving towards Athens, according to the ERT public broadcaster