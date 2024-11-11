Iran calls to expel Israel from UN after Syria strike

Security and emergency personnel deploy around a building destroyed in a reported Israeli strike in Damascus on January 20, 2024. Photo: AFP File

Iran's foreign ministry called Sunday for an arms embargo on Israel and the expulsion of its arch-foe from the United Nations, following a deadly strike in Syria.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran "strongly condemned the aggressive attack carried out today by the Zionist regime against a residential building" in the Damascus area.

The strike on an apartment killed nine people including a Hezbollah commander, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

Baghaei called for measures against Israel, including "an arms embargo" and its "expulsion from the United Nations".

Regional tensions have soared since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The conflict has included direct attacks between Iran and Israel. Since Syria's civil war broke out in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria.