Influencer dies in 'horrific' motorcycle crash weeks before getting married

One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries
Influencer Burak Can Tas died in a horrific motorcycle crash, weeks away from his wedding date, reported international media outlets.
The incident took place in Adana, Turkey. The 23-year-old motorcycle blogger was thrown off his bike during a riding spree.
He was rushed to the hospital immediately, but died due to the injuries sustained.
The influencer was all set to marry Yaren Kara, a biking enthusiast. The couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post on July 3.
The influencer often took to Instagram to express his affection for his fiancé. The duo would also post videos of them biking together.
"The year 2022 orchestrated its last surprise, leading me to you. Until now, I didn’t understand the concept of love or being loved. That, I learned from you, my love," he wrote in an endearing post dedicated to his partner.
After his death, Yaren shared a video of the two together, alongside a heartfelt caption talking about losing her partner and the gem of a person that he was.
"I am thankful for every day that I spend with you, my love. My one and only whom I will miss so much. May God host you in the most beautiful corner of Jannah. I love you so so so much my life partner," she wrote in the post.
Fans were left devastated by the news as they commented on the influencer's post.
"He was a brilliant young man, may his place be heaven," commented one user, as reported by international media outlets. Another said, "Good people die young. May he rest in peace."
Burak had a following of 137K on Instagram.
ALSO READ:
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries
Stuart Seldowitz was held on charges of aggravated harassment and stalking, among others, police said in a statement
Some 240 people – ranging from infants to the elderly – were taken captive during the October 7 attack
India's anti-terror agency filed a case against Pannun on Monday stating that he warned Air India passengers in videos saying that their lives were in danger
A major achievement of her work is correcting some misconceptions about women participation in the US labour force, which have long been taken for granted
He was speaking at the opening of a virtual summit of G20 nations, of which India holds the presidency before Brazil takes over next month
There is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution, Mohammed bin Salman said
The Central Mediterranean sea crossing from North Africa to Italy or Malta is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes