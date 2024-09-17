Indian state reopens schools, restores internet after ethnic clashes

Negotiators hope to reach the world's first treaty on plastic pollution this year, but across five very different countries, AFP found single-use plastic remains hugely popular
Schools reopened in India's northeastern state of Manipur on Tuesday, more than a week after they shuttered due to deadly ethnic violence and clashes between protesters and police, the local government said.
Fighting broke out in Manipur in May 2023 between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, an ethnic conflict that has since killed at least 200 people.
Since then, communities have splintered into rival groups across swaths of the northeastern state, which borders war-torn Myanmar.
After months of relative calm, an uptick in violence again this month saw at least 11 people killed, including by insurgents reportedly firing rockets and dropping bombs with drones.
Subsequent demonstrations by Meitei students against the fighting in the state capital Imphal turned violent, prompting the authorities to issue a curfew and an internet blackout in parts of the state.
The violence has since abated, and a government order said "normal classes will resume for all schools in the state" starting Tuesday, a day after internet services were restored.
"I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony," state Chief Minister Biren Singh said.
Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.
Rights activists have accused local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.
Manipur is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.
Negotiators hope to reach the world's first treaty on plastic pollution this year, but across five very different countries, AFP found single-use plastic remains hugely popular
Jaffna residents say they are still grappling with long-unresolved issues of accountability for war crimes, disappearances, and demands for the return of private land occupied by the army
151 people who came into contact with the victim are under observation to prevent the spread of the deadly virus
Her cheeky expressions and playful frolicking racked up millions of views and have lured thousands of visitors wanting to witness her antics
China issues red alert, warns of gales and heavy rain
Celebrity endorsements rarely carry enormous weight, but the hugely popular Swift is seen as being in a class of her own
Brazil has been parched by a historic drought that experts link to climate change and which has sparked what authorities have called a 'fire pandemic'
Generative artificial intelligence uses 30 times more energy than a traditional search engine