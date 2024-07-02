Indian cricket team set to fly out as Beryl now 'potentially catastrophic' Category 5 hurricane

Photo: AFP

Hurricane Beryl strengthened to a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm late Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said, as it continued to pummel the Caribbean.

"Beryl is now a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane," the NHS said in a bulletin at 11pm. "Fluctuations in strength are likely... but Beryl is expected to still be near major hurricane intensity" as it moves into the Caribbean on Tuesday, towards Jamaica, reported AFP.

The Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup, with emotions running high, as the team ended their 11-year wait for the trophy, and beat South Africa with a seven-run win.

The Men in Blue have been stuck in Barbados for the past few days due to Hurricane Beryl, Indian media reported. The airport has been closed and a curfew has been imposed on the city.

The team is set to fly out today on a charter flight, as per Indian media reports. According to the report, the flight will depart around 6pm local time, and land in Delhi around 7.45pm IST Wednesday.