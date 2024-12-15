Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73

Zakir Hussain duerng Live on Nirvana 2017, at Dubai Tennis Stadium.-Photo: KT file

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday, multiple Indian media reports said.

Ustad Zakir Hussain was reportedly facing serious health issues and was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for a critical condition, though further confirmation and updates on his health are awaited.

Ustad Zakir Hussain was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha.

Earlier this year, the celebrated musician won three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards held in the United States. He received the prestigious award in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for his work on 'Pashto'.