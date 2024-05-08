E-Paper

India: Wild elephant attack kills TV cameraman

He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad

File Photo

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 4:54 PM

Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 5:00 PM

A cameraman, Mukesh, working for Mathrubhumi News, a Malayalam news channel, was killed in an elephant attack on May 8, according to Indian media reports.

He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad. The attack occurred in the Panamarakkad area near Kanjikode.


As the elephants rushed towards the crew, Mukesh and other members ran away. However, Mukesh fell and was attacked.


Police officials told Indian media that the cameraman was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but could not be saved.

